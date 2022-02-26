Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,783,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 77,626 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.67% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $414,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth $15,911,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,101,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 22,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 244,400 shares of company stock worth $23,256,264 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $94.01 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.