Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,299,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,245,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.99% of PPL worth $426,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in PPL by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $26.43 on Friday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.10). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.