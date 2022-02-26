Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,141,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 265,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.95% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $421,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,346,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,026,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,508 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,204. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $145.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.31. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.13 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.