Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Bank OZK worth $11,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Bank OZK by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Bank OZK by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Bank OZK by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

OZK opened at $47.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

