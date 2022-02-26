Bao Finance Hits One Day Volume of $99,125.00 (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Bao Finance has a market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $99,125.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046291 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,775.37 or 0.07076699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,213.66 or 0.99987861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00045900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00049038 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

