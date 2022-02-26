Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAYRY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. AlphaValue upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($56.82) to €55.00 ($62.50) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $15.00 on Friday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

