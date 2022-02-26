Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.65% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $21,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,543.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2,018.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

BECN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

