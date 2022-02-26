Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Million

Analysts expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Beam Global reported sales of $2.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year sales of $8.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 million to $9.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $19.14 million, with estimates ranging from $18.28 million to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beam Global.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BEEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.51 million, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.95. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $50.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

