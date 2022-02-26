Beefy.Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.74 or 0.00205902 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001068 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023464 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.53 or 0.00371113 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00062767 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

