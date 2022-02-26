Benchmark Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,118.00 (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $680,191.88 and $9,118.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00003412 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00036426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00109987 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 2,014,423 coins and its circulating supply is 516,818 coins. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

