BENQI (QI) Market Capitalization Reaches $17.13 Million

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $17.13 million and approximately $14.93 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for $0.0526 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BENQI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00045976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,780.60 or 0.07109181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,132.02 or 1.00049224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00045144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00048902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003095 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.