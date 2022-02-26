Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.33

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.33 and traded as high as C$16.93. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$16.93, with a volume of 3,900 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

