Big Data Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $418,629.00 (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $418,629.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0606 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 40,745,856 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

