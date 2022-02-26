Billington (LON:BILN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $256.34

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 256.34 ($3.49) and traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.94). Billington shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.67), with a volume of 7,495 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £34.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 231.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 256.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Billington Company Profile (LON:BILN)

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

