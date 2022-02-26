BinaryX One Day Volume Reaches $22.02 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for approximately $23.59 or 0.00060308 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. BinaryX has a market cap of $47.72 million and $22.02 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007899 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.24 or 0.00302301 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

