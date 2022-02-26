BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.28 Million

Equities analysts expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) to post sales of $37.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.30 million and the lowest is $37.26 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $14.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year sales of $117.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $119.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $156.42 million, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $173.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $464,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $343,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 178,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,763,872 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 22.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $968.25 million, a P/E ratio of 237.92, a P/E/G ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

