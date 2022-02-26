Bionic Market Cap Reaches $18,789.57 (BNC)

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded 246.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, Bionic has traded up 28.6% against the dollar. One Bionic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bionic has a market capitalization of $18,789.57 and approximately $22.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.99 or 0.00285738 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004773 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000627 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.19 or 0.01217494 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003230 BTC.

About Bionic

BNC is a coin. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,931,721 coins. The official website for Bionic is bionic-coin.io . The official message board for Bionic is medium.com/@bioniccoin . Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “EPHE Corp. is a for-profit corporation whose products include an e-commerce iOS application called benjamin: sixty-second deals, a proprietary online display advertising technology and format, and an online display advertising method for integration in social media feeds. Benja is a merchandise ad network. Across this platform, the company offers discounted merchandise from top-tier brands like Nike, Patagonia, and Under Armour. BenjaCoin is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a revenue-generating mechanism for the Benja merchandise ad network. “

