Bismuth (BIS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $726.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, Bismuth has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $726.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004105 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003517 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

