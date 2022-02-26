BitBall 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $61,248.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitBall has traded down 33% against the dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $61,248.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,261.39 or 0.99810931 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00076074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00023100 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002227 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016241 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.68 or 0.00309340 BTC.

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,754,440 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

