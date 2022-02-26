Bitcloud Market Cap Hits $89,148.03 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 45.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $89,148.03 and $4.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,425.23 or 0.99844289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00073449 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00235428 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00145976 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.07 or 0.00283398 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003694 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00027047 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,607,108 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

