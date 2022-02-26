Bitcloud Reaches Market Cap of $60,140.14 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Bitcloud has a market cap of $60,140.14 and $4.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 34.8% against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,971.00 or 1.00057252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00071858 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.80 or 0.00238256 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013739 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00146579 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.26 or 0.00290798 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003902 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00027818 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,602,150 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

