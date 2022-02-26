bitCNY (BITCNY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $753,118.00

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $753,118.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, bitCNY has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00046633 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.04 or 0.07098580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,969.89 or 0.99577769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00048594 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003097 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

