BitCoal (COAL) Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, BitCoal has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoal has a market cap of $15,722.15 and $4.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.46 or 0.00400474 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

