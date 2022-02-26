Bitcoin Atom 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $156.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0443 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $816,335.49 and $156.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

