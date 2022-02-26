Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Tops $9.20 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and $276.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $1.92 or 0.00004938 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.95 or 0.00274584 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00078953 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00085907 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

