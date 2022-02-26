Bitcoin Private Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $9.12 million and $33.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $1.91 or 0.00004936 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.09 or 0.00272178 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00077432 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00083993 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

