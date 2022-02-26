Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $82.71 or 0.00215645 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $74.62 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,355.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.41 or 0.00804079 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00024199 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,990,252 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.