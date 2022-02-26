BitTorrent Market Cap Achieves $2.00 Billion (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTTOLD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent has a market cap of $2.00 billion and $57,083.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00192696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008751 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005517 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004147 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000928 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002426 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003666 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.