BitTube Trading Down 30.1% Over Last 7 Days (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $659,457.12 and $849.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.55 or 0.00404639 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 336,594,412 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

