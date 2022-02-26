BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,033 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $17,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BJ. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.12.

BJ stock opened at $64.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.94. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $74.09.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

