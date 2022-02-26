Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,134,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.50% of Black Stone Minerals worth $37,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at $1,013,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 77,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.0% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.27. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.65.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

