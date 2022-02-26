BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.19% of BlackLine worth $14,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 1,045.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $72.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.49.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $1,105,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,678 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

