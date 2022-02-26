BlackRock Inc. Acquires 134,010 Shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,010 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of BIT Mining worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTCM. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIT Mining stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. BIT Mining Limited has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $205.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.02.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $495.76 million for the quarter.

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

