BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) by 773.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,252 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.65% of Aehr Test Systems worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEHR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,493,000. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $30,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Brannan sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $74,529.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,875 shares of company stock worth $294,802 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $344.92 million, a P/E ratio of 257.05 and a beta of 1.72. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

