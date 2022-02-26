BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 28,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Gladstone Capital worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 118,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 16,363 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. Gladstone Capital Co. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $12.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $372.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 147.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Gladstone Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.