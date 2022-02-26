BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,938 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.24% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNCE. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $28,551.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $41,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,125 shares of company stock valued at $133,946. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNCE stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

