BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,398 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,539 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 15.4% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 23.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 50,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of AVAL opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

