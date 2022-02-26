BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 79.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 335,104 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of B2Gold worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 92.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,071,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,114 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in B2Gold by 12.5% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 189.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 687,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 449,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in B2Gold by 12.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,788,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,796,000 after acquiring an additional 628,133 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.08 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

