BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,868,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,459 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.49% of Evofem Biosciences worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 2,845,077 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 279.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,668,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 2,700,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter worth $1,704,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 633.3% during the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 200,594 shares of company stock valued at $76,070 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

