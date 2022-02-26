BlackRock Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 53,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Yamana Gold worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 36.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AUY. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Yamana Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.