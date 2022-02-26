BlackRock Inc. Has $2.51 Million Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,815 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Viper Energy Partners worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 21.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -219.14 and a beta of 2.51. Viper Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $29.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,169.14%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.