BlackRock Inc. Has $2.64 Million Position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.04% of Richardson Electronics worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 36,251 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Richardson Electronics news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $75,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Wendy Diddell sold 67,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $841,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,166,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELL opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.98 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.36%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

