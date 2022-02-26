BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,198 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.19% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 70,830 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 223,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 70,900 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,179,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PINE. Truist Financial began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Shares of PINE opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.15 million, a PE ratio of 112.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 635.29%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

