BlackRock Inc. Invests $2.60 Million in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Dutch Bros at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $19,884,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $7,798,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $2,522,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $2,233,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $1,390,000.
Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04. Dutch Bros Inc has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.
