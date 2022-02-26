BlackRock Inc. Invests $2.60 Million in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Dutch Bros at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $19,884,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $7,798,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $2,522,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $2,233,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $1,390,000.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04. Dutch Bros Inc has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BROS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

