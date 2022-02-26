BlackRock Inc. Purchases 4,311 Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in China Southern Airlines were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 115.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 16.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 41.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZNH opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. China Southern Airlines Company Limited has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average is $29.66.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZNH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

