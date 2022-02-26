BlackRock Inc. Purchases 8,638 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter worth $130,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $97.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.40. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $101.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

