BlackRock Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $55,213,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,468,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,933,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,078,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €16.25 ($18.47) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stevanato Group Spa has a 1 year low of €14.38 ($16.34) and a 1 year high of €29.18 ($33.16). The company’s 50-day moving average is €18.58 and its 200 day moving average is €22.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.56 ($30.18).

Stevanato Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.