BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,351,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.77% of ADMA Biologics worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADMA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 44.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 30.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of ADMA opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $313.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

