BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,536 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Huaneng Power International were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 23.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 155.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 115.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huaneng Power International in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Huaneng Power International in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HNP opened at $22.99 on Friday. Huaneng Power International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

