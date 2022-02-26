BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,345 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at about $126,432,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $34,631,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,334,000 after buying an additional 325,788 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,602,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,739,000 after buying an additional 227,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 384.4% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,544,000 after buying an additional 215,650 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average is $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.